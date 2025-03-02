Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Grows By 121.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FEDU traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 5,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

