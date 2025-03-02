Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Decreases By 50.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gyrodyne Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Gyrodyne stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

