Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Expands By 158.7%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PGJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 36,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,626. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
