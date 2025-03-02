Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Expands By 158.7%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 36,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,626. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.