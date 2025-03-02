Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Decreases By 43.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 425,602 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 348,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,940 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.