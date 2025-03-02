Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 62.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 91,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. The company has a market cap of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

