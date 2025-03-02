Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 71.6%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 17,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,327. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.97.
About Kion Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.