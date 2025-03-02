Short Interest in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Increases By 60.0%

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 188,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

MNR stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85. Mach Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 5,161,290 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,287,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,454,855. This trade represents a 7.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 13.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 1,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 183,870 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mach Natural Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

