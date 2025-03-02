Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 35.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New acquired 554,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,169.60. This represents a 51.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Elms acquired 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,184. This trade represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRKR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
