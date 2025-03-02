Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Expands By 68.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,636,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,394.7 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Friday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.
MGM China Company Profile
