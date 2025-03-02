Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Expands By 68.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,636,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,394.7 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Friday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

