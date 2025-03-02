Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Decreases By 67.7%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,179. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

