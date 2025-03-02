Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 61.6%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NCAUF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 179,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,418. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.