Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 61.6%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NCAUF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 179,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,418. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
