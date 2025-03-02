Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 58.2%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JRS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 76,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
