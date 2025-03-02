Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Declines By 37.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 46,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,016. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

