Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Declines By 37.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 46,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,016. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Pagaya Technologies
