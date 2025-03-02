Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Decreases By 69.8%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 218,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,744. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

