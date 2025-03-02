Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Increases By 55.6%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter.

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

