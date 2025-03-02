Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Decreases By 51.6%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,895. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.67.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

