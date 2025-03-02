Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Decreases By 51.6%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sanlam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,895. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.67.
Sanlam Company Profile
