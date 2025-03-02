Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Expands By 110.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 70.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,340. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Sharps Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

