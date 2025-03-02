Short Interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Drops By 36.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $2,558,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,866,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,887.68. The trade was a 36.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,766 shares of company stock worth $21,499,996 over the last 90 days. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

