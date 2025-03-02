Short Interest in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Grows By 117.0%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COPP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $3,641,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

