Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Drops By 70.3%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSEZY shares. UBS Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

SSE Stock Up 2.6 %

About SSE

SSEZY opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

