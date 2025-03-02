Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Declines By 42.0%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,803,300 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 4,836,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,033.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
SVCBF opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.17.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.