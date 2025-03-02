Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Declines By 42.0%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,803,300 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 4,836,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,033.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

SVCBF opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

