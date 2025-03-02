Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Drops By 47.1%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

TECTP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. Tectonic Financial has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.3036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

