Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declines By 39.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

