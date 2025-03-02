Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Drops By 51.3%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 183,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

