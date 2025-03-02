Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 38.9%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CSB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
