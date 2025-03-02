Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 13.9% – Time to Sell?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,401,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 327,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

