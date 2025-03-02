Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 79.4% in February

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 13,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

