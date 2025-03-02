Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,720,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

