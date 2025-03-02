Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.