Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 573,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

