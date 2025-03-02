Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up about 0.7% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

