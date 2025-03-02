Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $293.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average of $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

