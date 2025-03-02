Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

