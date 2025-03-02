Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

