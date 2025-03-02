Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 15.6 %

SLGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 52,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

