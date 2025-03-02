Solar Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, development, or deployment of solar energy technologies, such as solar panels and related equipment. These stocks represent an investment in the renewable energy sector, where market trends are often driven by advancements in green technology and supportive government policies toward sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average is $315.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $515.37.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,049,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.54. 6,025,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.65 and its 200-day moving average is $251.55. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,790. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.63. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

