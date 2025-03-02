Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.98. 146,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 418,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLNO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $496,649.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,191.49. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.