Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
About Sonim Technologies
