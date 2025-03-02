SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $189.23 and a 12 month high of $272.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.