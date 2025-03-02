SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,051,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 184,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

