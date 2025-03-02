SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stake Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9,964.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPHY opened at $23.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.