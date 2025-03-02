Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,170. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
