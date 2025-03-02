Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,170. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

