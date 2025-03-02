SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

