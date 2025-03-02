SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,257 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 646.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

