Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and traded as high as $138.91. Straumann shares last traded at $138.91, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.
Straumann Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
