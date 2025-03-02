Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $386.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

