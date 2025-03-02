Suku Price Tops $0.0457 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Suku has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $266,240.66 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,011,574 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

