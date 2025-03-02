Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMMY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $14.99.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

