Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SUI opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

