SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 163,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

